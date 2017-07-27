Family & Children's Center seeking employees

As one of the area's largest providers of human services, Family & Children's Center is looking for talented, motivated, caring and compassionate employees who want to build better tomorrows for children, families and individuals in the community.

Vanessa Southworth, Director of Wisconsin Programs, Family & Children's Center, said one of the challenges facing their organization is finding workers to fill open positions.

Current Employment Opportunities & Programs at Family & Children's Center:

· Direct care staff, clinical and administrative staff

· We also have a need for community members to open their homes to provide youth respite, treatment foster care and homeless youth housing.

Positions of Highest Need:

Clinical Supervisor for Day Treatment in La Crosse

Program Aide for Day Treatment in La Crosse

Day treatment is a half-day mental health program designed to help kids regulate and express their emotions in a healthy way to improve life skills at school, at home and/or in the community.

Direct Care staff for Youth Home

Youth Home is similar to Day Treatment, but it's a 24-hour care setting for high school aged residents who participate in therapy-based groups and work on their independent living skills plans.

Respite and Foster Care or Treatment Foster Care providers

Open up your heart and your home to provide care for a youth who is no longer able to stay at their family home.

FCC has more than 30 programs and 8 locations throughout Wisconsin and MN.

Learn more at fcconline.org.