Brett Favre's Steakhouse gets new moniker

The Green Bay restaurant named after Packers hall of famer and former quarterback Brett Favre got a name change.

On Wednesday, Brett Favre's Steakhouse was renamed the Hall of Fame Chophouse during a ribbon cutting ceremony. One wall in the restaurant will replace Brett Favre photos with a large mural of players in the Packers hall of fame. Replicas of Superbowl trophies, photos and canvas painting will also be featured.

The general manager of the restaurant said this is a way to recognize all of the Green Bay Packers that have been inducted into the Pro Football and Packers halls of fame.

"It opens it up to Packers fans all year. We definitely have players that, some of the kids, the younger generation might not know who some of the players are, but their parents probably do. It's a good way to introduce them to the history of the team in a different way," said restaurant manager Dennis Fenrick.

Brett Favre's Steakhouse opened in 1998 east of Lambeau Field on a street named Brett Favre Pass. Favre himself is part owner of the restaurant, and signed off on the name change.