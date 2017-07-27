Students build sets, strong bonds with "Once on This Island"

Kids from a number of Coulee Region schools will showcase their collaboration this weekend with performances of the play "Once on This Island" at Logan Middle School.

The Caribbean musical features kids age 10-18 from all La Crosse schools as well as West Salem and Coon Valley. The production is actually the culmination of a number of classes teaching both the on-stage and behind-the-scenes aspects of theatre. Creating costumes, building all the sets and choreographing the show, students said it's worth all the hard work.

"It's a lot different than doing a musical or play at our school," said Aquinas junior Sudha Schultz. "It's fun to get to know everybody. I just like the songs and the cast. We have such a bond."

The students took their talents on the road, performing last Tuesday for adults with disabilities at Camp Winnebago. You can see the show Friday or Saturday (July 28-29) at 7 p.m. or Sunday afternoon (July 30) at 2. All performances are at Logan Middle School on Avon Street.