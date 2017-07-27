1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash off interstate overpass - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash off interstate overpass

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota State Patrol says one person died and another was injured when a car crashed through a guardrail on an overpass and hit the interstate below in Minneapolis.

The State Patrol says the driver lost control of the car and it broke through a guardrail on the 41st Avenue bridge, plunging 100 feet or more to Interstate 94 and bursting into flames.

Authorities say the driver, 31-year-old Floyd Douglas Cunningham, was killed in the crash which happened about 10 p.m. Wednesday. A passenger, 37-year-old Lancha Robinson, is hospitalized in critical condition.

