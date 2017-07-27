Didion Milling to host memorial Thursday for explosion victims

The Cambria community will remember the men who died in the Didion Milling explosion with a memorial Thursday night.

The event is hosted by Didion Milling, Inc. and goes from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. at Cambria-Friesland Middle/High School. The address if 410 E. Edgewater Street for anyone who wants to attend.

Duelle Block, Robert Goodenow, Carlos "Charly" Nunez, Angel Reyes and Pawel Tordoff were killed when the milling plant exploded May 31. Nearly a dozen other employees were injured.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Didion is tearing down the milling plant to rebuilding it.