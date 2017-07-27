Filling jobs could be challenge for Foxconn

Employment experts say the potential for 13,000 new jobs with the new Foxconn plant to be built in Wisconsin is an economic game-changer.

But they say Foxconn could have a hard time filling all of those positions.

"It's going to be a big challenge to find the people to fill the jobs because right now, our employers, we constantly hear them saying we're struggling to find the people we need," Biz Times editor Andrew Weiland told WISN.

Experts say it will likely require improvements to infrastructure, transportation systems and more job training programs to prepare for the new skilled labor jobs.

The plant in southeastern Wisconsin is expected to open in 2020.

