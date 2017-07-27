Locked dorm prompts Packers TE to sleep on floor at Lambeau

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett slept on the floor of the Lambeau Field locker room on Tuesday night after failing to get to St. Norbert College in time to check in to the hall for training camp.

"Just got to Green Bay not too long ago and couldn't get into the dorms, so now I'm sleeping on the floor [in front of] my locker," Bennett said in a video he posted on his Instagram account.

In the video, Bennett wondered whether there were ghosts at the famed field and said the experience was like a horror movie.

"I heard all about it," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday morning. "I was here late last night, so he must have came after I left. I don't usually check lockers for people sleeping."

The first practice for training camp is Thursday morning.