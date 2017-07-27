Irishfest just 2 weeks away

La Crosse just a few weeks away from the beginning of Irishfest's 13th year.

The festival this year features the return of some musical guests like self proclaimed "bagrock" band the Red Hot Chili Pipers. The fiddle competition will make a return for it's second year, prizes for which include a $430 coda bow and a $2500 Eastman violin. The festival will also raffle off trips to Ireland and Scotland.

"I don't think there's another fest that does 3 days and packs everything in that we do," said Irishfest President Pat Stephens. "[It's the] 13th year, we've gotten pretty good at what we're doing I think. We really have something for [...] all ages and all family activities."

Irishfest begins 3:00pm Friday, August 11th at the south side fest grounds. Advance tickets at Dublin Square, Festival Foods and Verve Credit Union are $20 for a 3-day pass, $10 for a one-day ticket. Buying your tickets online gets you $2 off each of those prices. Children 12 and under are free.