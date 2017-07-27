Friends of the Upper Mississippi raise awareness about conservation efforts

A celebration of the Upper Mississippi brought local nature lovers out to Chad Erickson Memorial Park on Wednesday night.

The Friends of the Upper Mississippi hosted the event complete with free food and music as a backdrop for discussing issue concerning the Mississippi River. Organizers believe it is vital for the community to stay up-to-date with current legislation concerning natural resources.

"All of those people that are responsible for those resources and protecting and enhancing them are working on smaller and smaller budgets," said Ken Visger with Friends of the Upper Mississippi. "That affects what happens to the critters and the plants and the animals."

Other groups at the event include the Friends of the Marsh, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Genoa Fish Hatchery, and the Sierra Club. Visger said the Mississippi River is more than just a recreational spot for humans. It is vital to survival for many wildlife species.

