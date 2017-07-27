Packers camp underway in sunny Green Bay

The first practice of Packers training camp is underway on a sunny day in Green Bay.

The morning practice session began with a training camp tradition. Players rode the bikes of kids from Lambeau Field for about a block down to the practice field.

Coach Mike McCarthy joked that the bike ride might be the hardest thing his players have to do all day. He says today will be the best their bodies will feel for the next seven months over the long football season.

The Packers will practice in the morning for about a week, then switch to an evening schedule in advance of the "Family Night" practice at Lambeau on Aug. 5.

