Historic building torn down after EF-1 tornado in McGregor

Photo showing the Goedert Meat Market building the day after the tornado. (KWWL) Photo showing the Goedert Meat Market building the day after the tornado. (KWWL)
McGregor, Iowa (KWWL) - -

It's a sad day for the people of McGregor who are tearing down what's left of the historic Goedert Meat Market. 

The community was hit by an EF-1 tornado last Wednesday, leaving behind a path of destruction through the historic Main Street area. Several buildings were damage beyond repair, including Goedert Meat Market. 

Throughout the town, people are working to clean up and restore what they can, but it will be a long time before the work is complete.

