Rep. Kind secures $55 million in funding for opioid law

Representative Ron Kind says he helped secure $55 million in funding for the Jason Simcakoski PROMISE Act in the 2018 federal budget.

The money will go toward implementing pain management reforms and increasing the number of programs to help medical professionals and patients understand the risks associated with pain medication and examine alternative treatments.

"I'm very encouraged with my repeated visits at the Tomah VA," Rep. Ron Kind said. "They have a new director, Vicki Brahm, who I think is turning that around with the reforms they are implementing. Morale is better and the feedback we're getting from our veterans and their families is much improved."

The PROMISE Act includes several provisions, including the implementation of the Opioid Safety Initiative, strengthening the Joint Working Group on Pain Management, expansion of complementary and integrative health services for veterans and the continued funding for the independent Office of Patient Advocacy.

