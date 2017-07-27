Miss RemarkAble 2017 to uplift and spotlight ten contestants

A pageant for women with disabilities is preparing for their third annual event.

The Miss RemarkAble Pageant includes educational workshops, one-on-one interviews, on-stage questions, and evening gown portion.

Elissa Cook, Development Specialist at Riverfront also serves as the Pageant Coordinator for Miss RemarkAble. She said the experience provides women with disabilities an outlet to shine.

"This event is wonderful in that it really fills a void for women with disabilities. This is a chance for people in the community to get to know women with disabilities just as who they are, their skills, their abilities, their likes, their dislikes; you're going to meet ten wonderful women," said Cook.

"It's a fantastic event for them to develop some of their public speaking skills, some of their self confidence. We have a workshop in the morning that's put on by the Salon Professional Academy, so we work on skills that will hopefully carry through long after the curtain closes as well," added Cook.

All 10 contestants will receive their own personalized title, a crown, sash, and flowers.

Tickets are available online or at the door of the Weber Center for the Performing Arts for $15. All proceeds Riverfront's Achievement Fund, which provides funding for individuals with disabilities in different facets of their life when needed.

