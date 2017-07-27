Festival Foods to purchase 3 Gordy's Markets stores in Tomah, Eau Claire

The Onalaska School Board voted Monday night to sell their current building at 1821 East Main Street.

The Onalaska School Board voted Monday night to sell their current building at 1821 East Main Street.

Festival Foods is coming to the Tomah area.

The company announced Thursday they've signed a definitive agreement to acquire three Gordy’s Markets, including the Tomah location at 701 East Clifton Street and two locations in Eau Claire.

Festival has operated a store in Eau Claire since 2005 according to the company. They have 28 other stores around Wisconsin.

Mark Skogen, President and CEO of Festival Foods, said expanding into Tomah and increasing the company’s presence in Eau Claire are key opportunities for Festival Foods to better serve the company's growing customer base throughout Wisconsin.

“We look forward to becoming part of the Tomah business community and welcoming new guests there,” Skogen said. “We’re also excited to open two new stores in Eau Claire, which will give our guests in that town more options.”

A statement from Festival Foods said deal is expected to close in September. Following the acquisition, all three locations will operate under the Festival Foods banner.