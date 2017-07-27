Great Rivers HUB pilot phase set to begin in August

A model for bridging the gap between health care and social services will be in its pilot phase starting in August for La Crosse county.

Great Rivers HUB will work with individuals and families who have a history of frequent emergency room visits to identify any risks leading to health issues.

“Really we're looking at social determinants,” said Great Rivers HUB Director Lindsey Purl. “So that's things that affect your health like where you live, the income that you have, and other things like your hobbies.”

HUB will have a coordinator that meets with a household and identifies the highest risks to start working to an outcome that makes the environment surrounding someone healthy, and reduce health risk situations before they happen in the first place.

“When you look at population health or even your own health, it's not just something that can be taken care of in a doctor's office alone,” Purl said. “Having a regular provider for your health is important, but there are other factors that play into it.”

Purl was the guest speaker at Thursday afternoon's Heroin Task Force meeting. Drug use and risky behavior fits with the goals of both HUB and the task force. Following the presentation, there was an opportunity to share where many thought the most “finds” would be for higher risks. Some identified middle school or just prior as an age where kids begin to become curious about risky behavior, or as an age where they are under less supervision during what may be more stressful times in their lives.

HUB will focus on a small group during its pilot phase, after which they will look to expand with more care coordination agencies.