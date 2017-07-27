Foxconn to create ripple effect in La Crosse

The Taiwan based contract manufacturer planning to build in Wisconsin will make an impact throughout the state, including in La Crosse.

Foxconn will invest $10 billion by 2020 to a build a world-class manufacturing campus in Wisconsin, in turn creating 13,000 new jobs.

SEE: Filling jobs could be a challenge for Foxconn

SEE: Trump announces $10 billion Foxconn plant in Wisconsin

SEE: Landing massive Foxconn plant huge victory for Walker

Lisa Herr, CEO of the 7 Rivers Alliance in La Crosse, said this type of large scale business move has a ripple effect in surrounding communities and beyond.

"For us, this has implications for not only our manufacturers, but also our technology companies we have here and it could spur our business start-up endeavors like Launch La Crosse and others. To encourage companies or employees who have been thinking about starting their own company, actually moving forward because now they can develop a business to business relationship," said Herr.

She stressed that this development demonstrates a commitment to support business growth and will enable metals and composite manufacturers to establish new business to business relationships.

MORE INFORMATION: 7 Rivers Alliance