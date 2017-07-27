Two injured in cement truck crash

Both drivers involved in a two vehicle crash in Monroe County Thursday morning are left with injuries.

The crash happened at 10:45 a.m. along Highway 27 near Leon, south of Sparta.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that a pickup driven by Sandra Thompson, 60, was slowing to make a left turn off Highway 27 onto County X when she was hit by a cement truck driven by Jonathan Genske. The truck, owned by River City Ready Mix, then overturned which blocked both lanes of the highway.

The sheriff's office said both Thompson and Genske were taken by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

One lane of the highway was reopened in about an hour. It took more than three hours for crews to clean up the crash scene and open both lanes to traffic.