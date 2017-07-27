Blankets brighten cancer patients' spirits

A local car dealership keeps the circle of giving going through selecting different charities to help. The Subaru Loves to Care Program is currently partnered with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. That partnership is spreading hope, love, and warmth to local cancer patients.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society with Subaru donated 38,000 blankets and messages of hope to cancer patients nationwide. Eighty of those blankets were donated at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Representatives from Dahl Automotive handed out the blankets and messages handwritten by Subaru customers. Children also received craft kids filled with activities.

Nurses in the Cancer Center said the donations raise the spirits of the patients.

"It really gives patients a sense of hope in knowing that they're not alone," said Krista Pfaff, Nurse Navigator with Gundersen Health System. "So many patients come here, and they feel alone once they get a cancer diagnosis. It gives them the strength to help get them through and keep their minds occupied on other things than the actual battle that they're going through right now."

This is the second year Dahl Automotive has donated blankets at Gundersen Health System. Representatives from Dahl said the look on patients' faces reminds them why giving back is important.

Subaru dealerships donated blankets to cancer patients in ten cities across Wisconsin. Those with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society said it is encouraging to see partnerships have a positive impact at the local level.

"Our partnership with Subaru is a really unique partnership," said Brooke Sahlstrom, Campaign Manager with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. "It is a local partnership in that we partner with Subaru at a national level, but the local communities are the ones that really benefit. So, that's exciting."

Those with Subaru want those battling cancer to know that they support them through the entire process.