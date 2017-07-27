Homeless Connect gives resources to those in need

Fresh food, a new haircut, and a warm shower are just some of the daily items that some people take for granted and many homeless people live without. The La Crosse Homeless Coalition hosted the Fourth Annual Homeless Connect on Thursday afternoon, providing the local homeless population with the basic necessities and more.

More than 100 people who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness visited the 2017 Homeless Connection.

"It's a one-day, one-stop shop kind of affair," said Kim Cable, Director of Couleecap.

The event connects people with the resources to get the help they need.

"Other people wander around looking for sources and wasting time," said Erla Demehn. "Here you can come and get all of this at one time."

Demehn grew up in La Crosse.

"I do hitchhike, and it's a thing I've done since I was 16 years old," said Demehn.

Now, more than 50 years later, her travels have brought her back home without a permanent place to stay.

"I'm going to go with the flow," she said.

She heard about Homeless Connection and decided to visit the La Crosse Center to check it out.

"This is the first time I've been here, and it's the most interesting thing I've ever been at," Demehn said.

Homeless Connect puts homeless individuals in touch with people who can help find them more permanent housing. The event also provided free health check-ups, haircuts, massages, toiletries, food, and showers.

"We've just gotten really great responses," Cable said. "I mean people are happy to come. Overwhelmingly, we hear that it's valuable."

Cable said the dynamic of groups and organizations coming together to address homelessness is like nothing La Crosse has ever seen before.

"I really feel like as a community we are wrapping our arms around this issue, and we're making progress as a result," Cable said.

On Wednesday night, teams of individuals did a count of the homeless in La Crosse. Thirty-four people were without shelter. That number is down ten people from last year. Cable confirmed that nobody is living in Riverside North, previously referred to as "Tent City." She said the numbers are on track to achieving zero homeless in the city.

