Thursday's local scores

Wisconsin State Legion Baseball

River Falls 1, Holmen 5...Austin Braund was the winning pitcher and had three hits. Holmen will play Antigo Friday at 7 PM in Merrill.

West Salem 6, Clintonville 0...Alex Jeranek tosses a complete game shutout. West Salem will play PdC in Clintonville Friday at 7:30 PM

Northwoods League

La Crosse 6, Thunder Bay 7...F/10 inn. David Villar has a home run and 4 RBI's in the loss. Thunder Bay scores the winning run on an error. Loggers 4-game winning streak ends.