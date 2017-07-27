Thursday's local scores
Wisconsin State Legion Baseball
River Falls 1, Holmen 5...Austin Braund was the winning pitcher and had three hits. Holmen will play Antigo Friday at 7 PM in Merrill.
West Salem 6, Clintonville 0...Alex Jeranek tosses a complete game shutout. West Salem will play PdC in Clintonville Friday at 7:30 PM
Northwoods League
La Crosse 6, Thunder Bay 7...F/10 inn. David Villar has a home run and 4 RBI's in the loss. Thunder Bay scores the winning run on an error. Loggers 4-game winning streak ends.
