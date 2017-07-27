Thursday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Thursday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

Wisconsin State Legion Baseball

River Falls 1, Holmen 5...Austin Braund was the winning pitcher and had three hits.  Holmen will play Antigo Friday at 7 PM in Merrill.

West Salem 6, Clintonville 0...Alex Jeranek tosses a complete game shutout.  West Salem will play PdC in Clintonville Friday at 7:30 PM

Northwoods League

La Crosse 6, Thunder Bay 7...F/10 inn.  David Villar has a home run and 4 RBI's in the loss.  Thunder Bay scores the winning run on an error.  Loggers 4-game winning streak ends.

