Governor Walker welcomes Foxconn to Wisconsin

Governor Scott Walker and Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Milwaukee Art Museum Thursday that states the company will invest $10 billion to build a manufacturing facility in Wisconsin that will eventually employ up to 13,000 workers.



Under the language of the MOU, the State of Wisconsin will "immediately pursue legislation in the Wisconsin Legislature to create an Electronics and Information Technology Manufacturing Zone."



Part of that legislation will also include up to $3 billion in tax incentives paid out by the state, if the company delivers on its end of the deal.



The state also agrees to expedite all permitting for Foxconn, which includes environmental permits.

"This is about something that someday, it may be 10 or 15 or 20 years from now, those of us in public service - be we elected or appointed - and others in the community and the private sector of help, will look back and say - 'we were a part of that day - we were a part of that moment,'" said Gov. Walker.



Foxconn will manufacture LCD panels for televisions, computers, automobile dashboards and more at the Wisconsin facility.



The company will build a campus with 20-million square feet of floor space in two phases. The first phase will be completed within four years, with the second phase finished two years after that.



An exact location for the company is still to be determined, but it is expected to be built in either Racine or Kenosha County.

Governor Walker indicated Thursday some of the companies Foxconn currently partners with to manufacture its products will soon be signing similar MOU's to build facilities in the State of Wisconsin.



The Governor and Gou also heaped praise on each other at Thursday's celebration, with Walker calling the Foxconn founder a "friend for life," and Gou saying he's never seen another leader in the world like Walker.