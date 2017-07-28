La Crosse Area Bicycle Fest needs volunteers

You can enjoy two-wheeled bliss through the scenic valleys of the Mississippi River during the La Crosse Area Bicycle Festival this Labor Day weekend.



James Longhurst explained the different ways you can get involved.

Right now the biggest obstacle is recruiting volunteers.

In celebration of the La Crosse Area Bicycle Festival they are giving away a 2-night stay in La Crosse, WI at the Courtyard on the Mississippi River along with a Wyatt Fatbike, a Wenonah Canoe, a canoe trailer and a wood canoe paddle from Sigurd Canoe Company.

The prize will be awarded at the La Crosse Area Bicycle Festival Labor Day Weekend (don't have to be present to win).

La Crosse Area Bicycle Festival takes place September 1-4, all rides leave from Cameron Park (unless noted) and are free to the public.