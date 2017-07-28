Copy-Priebus takes his turn on the Trump administration hot seat

Priebus takes his turn on the Trump administration hot seat - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

By JILL COLVIN and CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus) has been in a relatively vulnerable position in the Trump White House since day one. His powers and control over access to the president were always weaker than most previous chiefs of staff. And he was surrounded by high-profile rivals with a boss known for encouraging conflict among his subordinates.

Now the sudden arrival of new communications chief Anthony Scaramucci has turned up the heat in a very public way. Scaramucci doesn't bother to hide his disdain for the longtime Republican Party operative, profanely ranting against him to reporters and openly accusing him of leaking to the media. Priebus continues to play his public role, but amid speculation as to how long he can last.

