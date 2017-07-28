Walker visiting La Crosse to pitch Foxconn benefits

Gov. Scott Walker is taking to the air to tout news that global electronics giant Foxconn plans to invest $10 billion on a new manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin.

The Friday tour taking Walker far from where the plant is located gives him a chance to talk up how the plant will help the entire state, not just the region where it's located. Walker plans to travel to La Crosse, Eau Claire, Wausau and Appleton.

Lobbyist Bill McCoshen was Wisconsin's commerce secretary under then-Gov. Tommy Thompson. He says the tour gives Walker a chance to win over state lawmakers outside of the Milwaukee area to try and get their support for a $3 billion tax incentive bill the Legislature must pass to seal the deal.

That bill has not yet been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

READ MORE ON FOXCONN COMING TO WISCONSIN

Foxconn to create ripple effect in La Crosse

Things to know about Foxconn plant coming to Wisconsin

Details of deal that's bringing Foxconn to Wisconsin

Filling jobs could be challenge for Foxconn