La Crosse Police looking for missing 18-year-old

La Crosse Police needs the public's help in finding an 18-year-old man last seen Sunday night.

Ryan J. Bruening was last seen July 23 around 10 p.m. at 506 Cass Street in La Crosse.

Police said that no foul play is suspected, only that they want to check on his welfare. His family is working with police in the search.

If you've seen Ryan or have any information, you're asked to contact La Crosse Police at 608-785-5962 or Investigator Rosenow at 608-789-7218.