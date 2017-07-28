Anonymous donor buys supplies for Wisconsin school district

An anonymous donor has volunteered to pay for all school supplies for a western Wisconsin school district this school year.

The Leader-Telegram reports that Bloomer School District will purchase everything from scissors, rulers, notebooks and glue with the donation. The district has more than 1,200 students.

Superintendent Brian Misfeldt says he doesn't know the exact amount of the gift but that it's a "pretty significant financial commitment."

He says the gift will help parents and ensure that all students will have the supplies they need to learn.

The district is also in the final stages of expanding its middle school.

Voters approved the nearly $3.5 million project in April 2016. It adds three general classrooms, a science room, a classroom for elective courses and a computer lab.