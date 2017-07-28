Milwaukee woman wins $156 million Powerball jackpot - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Milwaukee woman wins $156 million Powerball jackpot

MILWAUKEE (AP) - -

A Milwaukee woman has won a $156 million Powerball jackpot.

The Wisconsin Lottery says Mai Xiong won the jackpot with a ticket she bought for the March 22 Powerball drawing at Pewaukee Corner Pump. The lottery says Xiong took the cash option of $93 million. She declined to do media interviews.

The gas station gets $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery says it's the second largest prize awarded to a Wisconsin winner. The largest was a ticket worth nearly $209 million sold in 2006 to a group of 100 individuals. That ticket was sold at Ma and Pa Grocery in Fond du Lac.
 

