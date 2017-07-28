Wetterlings hope to keep news media out of privacy fight

The parents of Jacob Wetterling, a Minnesota boy who was kidnapped and killed in 1989 in a case that remained unsolved until last year, are asking a judge to keep the media out of a privacy fight over the investigative file.

An attorney for Patty and Jerry Wetterling filed the motion in Stearns County District Court late Thursday in response to a legal challenge by several news organizations and open government groups that want full access to the voluminous case file.

The Wetterlings want to keep some of the documents private, saying they deal with personal family matters. They've asked the judge to review the contested portions of the file before deciding whether to release the documents, and before deciding whether to let the media groups intervene in the case.