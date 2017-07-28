U.S. Army Corps of Engineers extend comment period for controversial Mississippi River dredging plan

In light of continued push back, the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is extending the comment period for a possible Mississippi River dredging plan. The new deadline is Aug. 25.

The Corps. said the latest extension gives stakeholders and the public plenty of time to give written comments in regards to the dredging plan.

“After receiving requests from local stakeholders to extend the deadline earlier this week, I decided an extension would provide the opportunity to ensure we have a common understanding of the way forward to complete the plan collaboratively,” said Col. Sam Calkins, St Paul District commander.

When the deadline ends, the Corps will begin the next step in the process, which involves coordination with federal, state and local partners to ensure the Corps explores all options and develop an affordable and acceptable plan.

The draft plan outlines the Corps’ requirement to remove and permanently place more than 10 million cubic yards of dredged material from the Mississippi River’s Lower Pool 4 during the next 40 years. The plan, once finalized, will serve as the framework for maintaining the 9-foot navigation channel.

However, farmers are concerned because they could end up with all the dredged material on their land. Farmers are not the only ones concerned, Wabasha City Council leaders said if the plan goes into effect, it would have significant and detrimental effects on the city. Wabasha City Council has already voted to pursue a legal battle against the Corps.

The draft plan was originally released May 11. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to Bob Edstrom, Corps project manager, at Robert.K.Edstrom@usace.army.mil. Address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Project Management, 180 5th St. E., Suite 700, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1678.