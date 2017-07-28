MNsure releases 3 tips to help reduce health insurance premiums

On Monday, July 31, Minnesotans will be able to access the preliminary health insurance rates proposed by Minnesota health insurance companies.

Prices are expected to be on the rise and MNsure is prepared to help Minnesotans shopping for health insurance through the individual market reduce premium costs in three ways.

1. Federal tax credits only available through MNsure

MNsure is a place Minnesotans can take advantage of federal tax credits that can lower monthly health insurance premiums. The tax credits acts like instant discounts off monthly insurance premiums.

About two-thirds of MNsure enrollees qualify for these federal tax credits, and the state-wide average tax credit in the most recent open enrollment period was more than $7,000 per year.

"Federal tax credits can reduce premiums, but the credit is only available when Minnesotans enroll through MNsure," said Allison O’Toole, CEO of MNsure. “We don’t want to see any Minnesotans leaving money on the table.”

2. Side-by-side comparison shopping

With MNsure, Minnesotans can compare plans from multiple health insurance companies in one place.

"Similar to the role that Orbitz, Travelocity or Kayak play in the airfare market, MNsure.org helps Minnesotans find the best possible health plan deal," said O'Toole. "While premiums can be alarming to consumers, shopping through MNsure can sometimes help them find a similar plan at a cheaper price."

3. Free in-person assistance

In addition to MNsure’s online shopping too, MNsure also has certified brokers and navigators throughout Minnesota who can provide free, in-person enrollment help. MNsure-certified brokers and navigators can help consumers select a plan, complete an application, and identify cost savings.

"Shopping for health insurance is complex and confusing, so MNsure also offers free in-person help," said O'Toole. “Whether online or in-person, we’re ready to help Minnesotans protect themselves and their loved ones.”