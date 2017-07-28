Copy-103-year-old Rochester woman gets motorcycle dream granted

Friday morning, a 103-year-old Rochester woman's dream of riding a motorcycle came true.

Bert Mullenbach said it was a dream of hers for years but she didn't think it would ever actually happen. However, all of that changed last week when her dentist, Fred Carlson offered to take her for a spin on his motorcycle.

Friday morning she walked out of her retirement community with her friends and family watching as she geared up for the ride. Her gear included her own leather jacket and helmet.

Once on-board, she sped through the streets of Rochester for 15 miles with the wind at her back. "I just forgot my age entirely I didn't even think about it," said Mullenbach.

She said there was only one downside to her trip, she couldn't talk to her dentist during the ride.

"He couldn't hear me!" said Mullenbach.

She says she would definitely ride a motorcycle again.