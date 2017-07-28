Copy-Packers Family Night sold out

Packers Family Night sold out - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
GREEN BAY (WAOW) -

Packers Family Night on Aug. 5 at Lambeau Field is officially sold out. The team announced Friday more than 78,000 tickets have been sold. 

"This year's sellout marks the 11th time in its 17 years the event has sold all available tickets," according to the Packers' website.

During Family Night, the team will hold a full practice, which will include 11-on-11 sessions and live contact.

Lambeau Field opens at 5:30 p.m. and the team will be introduced at 7:30 p.m.

If you can't make it to Family Night, you can watch the event on WAOW TV 9.

