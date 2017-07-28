Copy-Packers Family Night sold out

Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."

After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign it

President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacity

Trump's order: Bar all transgender troops from US military

Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016

Trump ban on transgender troops serving in U.S. military caught Pentagon flat-footed

No immediate military transgender change, top officer says

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing

White House drama bursts into the open: 'Shiv in the ribs'?

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

Wisconsin landed the much coveted Foxconn plant, but now the rust belt state needs to produce more highly skilled workers than those employed in the factories of the past.

Rust Belt Wisconsin looks to fill high-skill jobs at Foxconn

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Cook County's proposed tax on sweetened beverages, but it's unclear when the tax will start being collected.

Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans disciplinary action against as many as 10 people after an investigation found women in the park's maintenance division were subject to derogatory comments and actions.

An Ohio sheriff is letting people try out a firearms training simulator at a county fair in hopes of helping citizens better understand how quickly police must make life-or-death decisions.

The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.

GOP blame-a-thon over health bill crash, but no clear path

A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.

Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli is being portrayed both as a swindler by the government and as a well-meaning prodigy by his lawyers on the second day of closing arguments at his securities fraud trial.

Protesters are vowing to demonstrate outside the Massachusetts prison where a notorious figure in the Boston clergy sex abuse scandal is being released after completing a 12-year sentence for raping a boy in the 1980s.

A power outage has forced the evacuation of an island on North Carolina's Outer Banks during the peak tourist season.

Soaring prices and fewer choices may greet consumers when they return to the Affordable Care Act's insurance marketplaces this fall unless insurers gain certainty soon on some key subsidy payments.

Packers Family Night on Aug. 5 at Lambeau Field is officially sold out. The team announced Friday more than 78,000 tickets have been sold.

"This year's sellout marks the 11th time in its 17 years the event has sold all available tickets," according to the Packers' website.

During Family Night, the team will hold a full practice, which will include 11-on-11 sessions and live contact.

Lambeau Field opens at 5:30 p.m. and the team will be introduced at 7:30 p.m.

If you can't make it to Family Night, you can watch the event on WAOW TV 9.