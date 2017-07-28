President Trump replaces Priebus as WH Chief of Staff

In this May 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump tweeted that Ret. Gen. John Kelly is the new White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus in the role.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American," the tweet stated.

Kelly has already been working in the Trump administration, serving as the Secretary of Homeland Security.

Trump tweeted that Kelly “has been a true star of my administration.”

No formal announcement has been made about whether or not Priebus, a Wisconsin native, resigned or was fired from the position, though Trump thanked him for "his service" in a tweet.

The personnel shift came amid growing acrimony inside the White House, which was made public most clearly when new communications director Anthony Scaramucci called a reporter for The New Yorker and gave a series of expletive-ridden criticisms of Priebus, among others.

"Reince Priebus — if you want to leak something — he’ll be asked to resign very shortly," Scaramucci told reporter Ryan Lizza, according to The New Yorker article.

"Reince is a f------ paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac," Scaramucci said, the article states.

The day before The New Yorker article was published, Scaramucci posted a tweet, which he later deleted, where he tagged Priebus and wrote that he would be contacting the FBI and Department of Justice to investigate leaking.

Priebus was one of the members of Trump's senior staff who had the most experience working in Washington politics, having previously served as the Republican National Committee chairman before joining the Trump team during the transition.

He had ties to key members of the Republican Party, like House Speaker and fellow Wisconsinite Paul Ryan, but his support base within the White House is believed to have eroded in recent weeks. Katie Walsh, who served as Priebus' deputy chief of staff at the White House, left in March, and on July 21, press secretary Sean Spicer resigned. Both Walsh and Spicer worked with Priebus at the RNC.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson also commented on the move in a statement released late Friday afternoon:

“Reince Priebus is a good friend. I thank him for his service and wish him the best of luck going forward. Secretary Kelly is an outstanding leader who has served his country honorably and I know he will do an excellent job at the White House. I look forward to working with the administration as they choose a new leader for the Department of Homeland Security.”

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.