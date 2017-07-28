Wisconsin Republicans react to Priebus departure

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is not happy with the departure of fellow Wisconsinite Reince Priebus as President Donald Trump's chief of staff.

Trump tweeted on Friday that he had replaced Priebus, who is from Kenosha.

Vos calls it a "dumb move" by White House "insiders struggling for influence."

Priebus is close friends with Gov. Scott Walker. His spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Priebus served in the role seven months, having previously been head of the Republican National Committee. He moved into that role after helping Walker win election as governor in 2010 when he was head of the Wisconsin Republican Party.

