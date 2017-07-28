Fort McCoy opens commemorative area to the public

Wisconsin's Fort McCoy wants to draw attention to its history of supporting American military operations dating back to World War II. For 20 years, Fort McCoy has been home to a special commemorative area that honors the past and the present and since last summer, they've opened it to the public.

The area consists of six buildings from the World War II era, a history center, an equipment park, and a Veterans Memorial Plaza. The buildings, built back in 1942, serve as a museum where visitors can take a step back in time and see what a soldier's life was like in the 1940s. An equipment park allows the public to view a variety of trucks, tanks, and helicopters used throughout history.

"If you love history and you want to know what the military is doing, then this is the perfect opportunity to come out and visit because there is just so much history to learn right here. There's a lot of people, even some of our neighbors, that have never been here, and when they do come they say, I never knew you guys were doing this," says Public Affairs Specialist, Theresa Fitzgerald.

The next dates the commemorative area will be open to visitors is Friday, August 11th and Friday, August 25th.

To learn more information, contact the Public Affairs office at 608-388-2407.

Information is also found on Fort McCoy's website at www.mccoy.army.mil.