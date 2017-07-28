12th Annual Ridgefest to help restore the past

Up on the ridge along Highway 33, you'll see a one room school house, restored gas station, and a steam engine.

"This particular engine, the boiler on it is unfortunately unsalvageable, in the current state that it's in but the rest of the engine, the engine itself, the wheels, the gearing, all that - that's just a matter of disassembly, paint removal, grease removal, oil removal, and repaint," said Dillon Connor, a steam engine enthusiast focused on restoring the machine.

Connor has been busy working on the Julia Belle Swain boat in La Crosse and said the upcoming 12th Annual Ridgefest will help raise money to tune up the steam engine.

Julie Hundt, Park Manager at The Ridge History Park said it's a labor of love to invest the time and energy into restoration efforts, but it's well worth it.

"It's our main fundraiser for the year which helps to maintain the park, we have several projects always going on," said Hundt, "It's in such need of restoration and there aren't a whole lot of these left so we were struggling to figure out what to do with this."

"It's so crucial that younger generations because a lot of the people that own these machines are older or getting older and if they get passed down to a grand kid that doesn't appreciate it or doesn't know how it works," added Connor.

Steam and coal, both crucial resources used in this case for agricultural purposes and a driving force that made the community what it is today.

The Ridgefest and Classic Car Show event will take place Sunday, July 30 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the park.

It will include a plant sale, silent auction, bingo, and live music from Dan and Mary Sebranek. Admission is free, but registration for the car, truck, and tractor show is $10.

MORE INFORMATION: The Ridge History Park - Facebook