Technology takes public safety to new heights

Police and fire departments across the state are investing in drone technology.

Drones continue to rise in popularity for both enthusiasts and those in public service.

"The application of them in the public safety world has started to become a little more commonplace," said Captain Jason Melby with the La Crosse Police Department.

The technology of a drone has been effective in search and rescue missions, speeding up response times and improving safety.

"The drones that are out there today can be equipped with both video and thermal imaging," Melby said. "By flying the drone up, you can cover significant areas quickly where it would take a lot longer for men and women to walk the shorelines or hike the bluffs."

"We spend a lot of time and resources looking for people whereas if we could get a drone up in the air, possibly we could find them faster," said Frank Devine, Division Chief of Training with the La Crosse Fire Department. "Locate them faster."

Police officers could monitor events like Oktoberfest, and firefighters could assess safety risks in large fires. One benefit to drones that both agencies agree on is the ease of access to places that would otherwise be blocked or dangerous. Access is especially important in La Crosse with the landscape of rivers and bluffs.

"There are definitely benefits to it, but everything with benefits usually comes with a cost," Devine said.

"Even good hobbyist drones are running right around $5,000," Melby said. "You start equipping them with high quality video and thermal imaging, they can become rather pricey."

Neither the La Crosse Police Department nor the La Crosse Fire Department currently owns a drone. Both departments plan to focus on other priorities while researching ways to incorporate drones into daily operations.

"It's on a wishlist," Devine said.

"Years ago it might have been viewed as just a high-tech toy that we spent too much money on," Melby said. "Now, there will probably become a time when it's an expectation police departments to have drones."

Melby said as drones continue to rise in popularity, costs will drop; however, both agencies agree that the cost of incorporating a drone into daily operations will continue to rise. Devine said drone training is extensive, requiring everyone involved to learn how to operate the device within FAA regulations.







