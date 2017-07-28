Musical Madness summer theatre camp debuts final performance

The La Crosse Community Theatre's Musical Madness theatre summer camp debuts their final performance on July 28.

Musical Madness provides an opportunity for kids to explore their imagination through theatre.

Running from July 24 through July 28 the camp consists of various lessons along with singing and dancing exercises, culminating with a final performance featuring the various concepts campers learned.

Offering opportunities to learn various types of musical styles as well as a chance to spend time around people with similar passions, the camp helps young performers develop their theatre abilities.

Camp director, Sara Pillatzki-Warzeha comments on the value of the camp's experienced staff, "One of our camp instructors, our acting coach, is an actor from New York and he just got done doing a huge production of Beauty and the Beast down in Arizona and he's a really gifted actor."

Pillatzki-Warzeha continues, "It's an opportunity that the kids otherwise might not have, so we try to bring in people who are really gonna teach them and give them a lot beyond just performance."

Theatre can also provide all types of adventures and experiences no matter where you live, says Pillatzki-Warzeha, "Theater is an opportunity for all people, but kids especially, to see a broader picture of the world. Even if they are here just in La Crosse they can experience so many different things that maybe they wouldn't have the chance to experience, through theatre."

Tickets are on sale now for the community theatre's next production, Meredith Wilson's The Music Man beginning on September 8th.

