Governor Walker visits La Crosse to talk Wisconn Valley

Wisconsin's new business partnership with Foxconn means a number of benefits for the state.

The state of the art development will provide positive outcomes for not only residents and the workforce in Wisconsin, but everyone who utilizes the products made at the more than 20 million square foot campus.

Governor Scott Walker visited Colgan Air at the La Crosse Regional Airport on Friday, stressing that it's an increased priority to focus on career exploration in our schools.

"Academic and career plans are funded by the state and every school district in the state starting in sixth grade. So we want to start early, we want to look at all the opportunities whether it's in manufacturing, construction, IT, transportation, healthcare, finance and accounting there's just a whole abundance of high demand areas that we have across the state," said Walker.

Walker said to gain a true sense of just how big this 'ecosystem' is expected to be, it's projected to be 11 times the size of Lambeau Field.

The development with Foxconn will create about 13,000 direct positions, 10,000 construction jobs, and another 22,000 indirect jobs related to the project.

