Friday's local scores

Wisconsin State Legion Baseball

Class AA....Holmen 3, Antigo 0. Hunter DeSmet is winning pitcher. Holmen is the only undefeated team left and will play Waterford Saturday at 4 PM at Merrill.

Class A...West Salem 9, PdC 4...West Salem will play Niagara at Clintonville Saturday at 4 PM

Minnesota State Legion Baseball

Caledonia 2, Procter 0

Caledonia 2, Stephen-Argyle 5

Northwoods League

La Crosse 9, Thunder Bay 6...F/10 Inn.