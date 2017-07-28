Friday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

Friday's local scores

Wisconsin State Legion Baseball

Class AA....Holmen 3, Antigo 0.  Hunter DeSmet is winning pitcher.  Holmen is the only undefeated team left and will play Waterford Saturday at 4 PM at Merrill.

Class A...West Salem 9, PdC 4...West Salem will play Niagara at Clintonville Saturday at 4 PM

Minnesota State Legion Baseball

Caledonia 2, Procter 0

Caledonia 2, Stephen-Argyle 5

Northwoods League

La Crosse 9, Thunder Bay 6...F/10 Inn.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.