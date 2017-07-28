Friday's local scores
Wisconsin State Legion Baseball
Class AA....Holmen 3, Antigo 0. Hunter DeSmet is winning pitcher. Holmen is the only undefeated team left and will play Waterford Saturday at 4 PM at Merrill.
Class A...West Salem 9, PdC 4...West Salem will play Niagara at Clintonville Saturday at 4 PM
Minnesota State Legion Baseball
Caledonia 2, Procter 0
Caledonia 2, Stephen-Argyle 5
Northwoods League
La Crosse 9, Thunder Bay 6...F/10 Inn.
