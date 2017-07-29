Badgers to hold preseason practice Aug. 10 in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Badgers will hold a football practice in Milwaukee this preseason, a trip that coach Paul Chryst says is a way to break up training camp.

Wisconsin will practice at Custer Stadium on Aug. 10. Chryst says the team will also attend a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers that night at Miller Park.

Preseason football camp is starting earlier this year because of new rules that forbid two-a-day practices. More time is needed to get in the same number of practices.

Chryst says it is good for Wisconsin to have a presence in Milwaukee given how many fans that the Badgers have in southeastern Wisconsin. The practice will be open to the public.

Wisconsin opens the regular season on Sept. 1 against Utah State.