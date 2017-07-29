90,000 people in WI have Hepatitis C but less than half know they have it

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Friday, July 28 marks "World Hepatitis Day".

Health officials said Hepatitis C is a liver disease caused by the Hepatitis C virus. They said it's spread by contacting the blood of a person who already has hepatitis C. According to research, the virus can stay infectious on surfaces outside of the body at room temperature for up to 6 weeks.

Health officials said Hepatitis C does not show symptoms. Once diagnosed, they said it can be treated and cured. Without treatment, they said it can lead to serious liver problems, including scarring of the liver or liver cancer.

In Wisconsin, officials said about 90,000 people have the disease, but less than half of them know they have it.

In 2013, officials report Hepatitis C caused 19,000 deaths in the U.S. In 2016, health officials said there were 80 reported cases of Hepatitis C in Eau Claire County, which is more than the reported 65 cases in 2015. They said Eau Claire County's rate is higher than the statewide rate.

Health officials said baby boomers (people born between 1945 to 1965) and young adults with a history of injection use are at risk for the virus. They said baby boomers may have been living with the infection for years without knowing it.

Eau Claire city-county health officials said the only way to know if you have Hepatitis C is to get tested.