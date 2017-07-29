La Crosse native's book moves to print

La Crosse area native, author, and founder of Misty's Dance Unlimited, Misty Lown recently released their hit book One Small Yes: Small Decisions that Lead to Big Results in print.

After 55,000 digital downloads across various platforms, the book is finally available for readers to hold in their hands.

The book teaches readers ways to overcome obstacles, encouraging everyone to follow their dreams.

"It's not a complicated planner or a huge goal setting system, it's just the idea that everybody has a calling and that they can take daily small steps towards realizing that, one small yes at a time." Said author, Misty Lown.

The book also focuses on encouraging everyone to search for their own unique path in life.

"Every person has something inside of themselves that they are uniquely fitted to do in this world, and they can see themselves in the pages of the book." Lown continues, "Not just their own calling but the challenges to fulfilling it, and when we realize that we all face the same challenges it gives you the courage to keep going."

Lown will hold a book-signing on Sunday, August 13th at the Barnes and Noble inside the valley view mall, books will be available.

