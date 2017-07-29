Miss Remarkable crowns 10 remarkable women

The 3rd annual Miss Remarkable pageant crowned 10 remarkable women on July 29.

Hosted by Riverfront and emceed by News 19's own Heather Armstrong, the Miss Remarkable pageant helps women with disabilities build life skills and self-confidence.

In the end, every contestant leaves with a title, crown, and newfound sense of self-worth.

President and CEO of Riverfront, Mary Kessens elaborates on how contestants benefit from Miss Remarkable, "They develop the self-confidence to be more assertive people, and say yes and no to things that are positive in their lives."

"Miss Remarkable is a great example of inclusion, people work together, they learn, they study, they celebrate together, and that makes our community a much more positive place." Said Kessens.

Be on the lookout for Miss Remarkable at various Riverfront events around La Crosse.

