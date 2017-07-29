Senator Baldwin visits Tomah VA to assess opioid progress

A 35-year-old veteran, Jason Simcakoski died of an opioid overdose while receiving treatment at the Tomah VA Hospital. His death inspired a federal bill in his name designed to prevent other veterans from enduring the same situation.

"He was an amazing guy," said Linda Simcakoski, Jason's mother. "And he always wanted to help any veteran that he could, and I think this is his big way of helping."

The Jason Simcakoski Memorial and Promise Act hopes to address opioid misuse specifically with the healthcare treatment of veterans.

"We had a situation nationwide where veterans were getting hooked instead of getting the help they needed," said Senator Tammy Baldwin (D).

One year after Jason's law was signed by President Obama, Senator Baldwin and the Simcakoskis visited the Tomah VA to see the progress in healthcare firsthand.

"It was really important to come to Tomah where there was a lot of appropriate scrutiny," said Senator Baldwin.

"It was a lot of positive things that came out of the meeting today," said Linda Simcakoski.

Senator Baldwin confirms that 100-percent of physicians who prescribe medication at the Tomah VA have successful undergone opioid training with the newest guidelines in treatment. She acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done in the battle against opioid addictions and deaths; however, she said what she saw during her visit to Tomah gives her confidence that healthcare is moving the right direction.

"Nationwide, we have an opioid epidemic, and I want to see the VA be the bottle for all healthcare systems," said Senator Baldwin.

Jason's parents said it is all about giving veterans their lives back.

"We hope Jason's Law gives back these veterans their lives back, so they can live normally instead of living life in a shell with opioids controlling their livelihood," said Marv Simcakoski, Jason's father. "It's a good feeling for us to see some positive come out of what happened to Jason."

The Simcakoskis believe Jason would be proud of the work done in his name.

Senator Baldwin plans to continue monitoring the progress of the bill in VAs and healthcare institutions across the country.





