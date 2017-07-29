Saturday Legion Baseball Scores

Three area legion teams are all battling for the summer State Champion title. All three of them are in different tournaments based on their division.
West Salem Competing in the A Legion State Tournament. They beat Niagara 10-2 and head to the championship game tomorrow against Clintonville. Clintonville needs to win twice to win the title.
Holmen is in the AA Legion State Tournament and lose today 6-3. They still advance to the State Championship game because they were the last unbeaten team. That game is at 4 pm tomorrow.
Caledonia won their division and played Pierz this afternoon for a chance to go to the championship game. Caledonia lost 8-7 and play tomorrow for third place against Springfield.
