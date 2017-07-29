Saturday Legion Baseball Scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Saturday Legion Baseball Scores

Posted: Updated:
By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

Three area legion teams are all battling for the summer State Champion title. All three of them are in different tournaments based on their division. 

West Salem Competing in the A Legion State Tournament. They beat Niagara 10-2 and head to the championship game tomorrow against Clintonville. Clintonville needs to win twice to win the title. 

Holmen is in the AA Legion State Tournament and lose today 6-3. They still advance to the State Championship game because they were the last unbeaten team. That game is at 4 pm tomorrow. 

Caledonia won their division and played Pierz this afternoon for a chance to go to the championship game. Caledonia lost 8-7 and play tomorrow for third place against Springfield. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.