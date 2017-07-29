'Black Box' provides information to State Patrol

It is a car owner's worst nightmare. An accident at Swift Creek earlier this month involved a stolen car. Now, one piece of technology is giving the Wisconsin State Patrol a better understanding of what unfolded during the incident.

The stolen car that ended up in Swift Creek did not need a key. Instead, the vehicle used a computerized fob system.

"It actually is meant more than anything to make it safer, so you're the only person who can really get in and operate the vehicle," said Dan Murphy, General Sales Manager with Pischke Motors.

That safety feature is not always guaranteed to protect the consumer.

"There's always someone who will override it and figure it out and make it interesting for the rest of us," Murphy said.

The specific details of how that car was stolen remain a mystery. State troopers are depending on one piece of technology inside of the car during their investigation.

"What would we generally refer to as Event Data Recorders or EDRs," said State Trooper Michael Marquardt with the Wisconsin State Patrol. "That's the generic term for it. People jokingly call it the black box."

The device is nicknamed the black box because of the information it records.

"Speed of the vehicle prior to the crash, whether you touched the brakes or not--it won't tell us how hard a lot of times," said Marquardt. "RPM of the vehicle, the throttle position of the vehicle in percentage from 1- to 100-percent, whether you had your seat belt clicked or not."

The primary function of an Event Data Recorder is to control airbags.

"If it has an airbag system in it, it's got to have this in it," Marquardt said. "How many vehicles are traveling around out there without airbags in them? Not many any more."

The small device is helping the state patrol to piece together accidents.

"Once we get that information out of there, that's going to lend a lot of information support to what we already likely know transpired," Marquardt said.

This was not the first car stolen, and it will not be the last.

"There's always going to be a bank robber, there's always going to be an art thief, there's always going to be a car thief," Murphy said.

It is about expecting the best and being prepared for the worst, ready for any situation that might come your way.

"You as a consumer need to make sure you have the right insurance on your vehicle in the event it gets stolen," Murphy said.

Murphy stresses it is important to protect your car with gap insurance. Some ways to prevent a stolen car situation include removing your valuables, closing all windows, and keeping the car locked at all times.