Brewers and Cubs Back At Miller Park For Game Two

Brewers are a .5 game out of first place coming into tonight's game against the Cubbies at Miller Park.

They are looking to re-gain sole possession of first place in front of a sold out Miller Park, but lose this one 2-1 to the Cubs in 11 innings.

Brewers and Cubs both have one win in this series. Both teams looking to win the series in the finale at Miller Park tomorrow at 1:10 pm.