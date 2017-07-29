Brewers and Cubs Back At Miller Park For Game Two - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Brewers and Cubs Back At Miller Park For Game Two

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Brewers are a .5 game out of first place coming into tonight's game against the Cubbies at Miller Park. 

They are looking to re-gain sole possession of first place in front of a sold out Miller Park, but lose this one 2-1 to the Cubs in 11 innings. 

Brewers and Cubs both have one win in this series. Both teams looking to win the series in the finale at Miller Park tomorrow at 1:10 pm. 

