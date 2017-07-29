Thunder Ride raises funds for juvenile diabetes

The 15th Annual Thunder Ride rolled through the Coulee Region on Saturday morning to raise money for juvenile diabetes.

More than 200 bikers participated in the ride. The event helps raise money for kids in the area who need assistance caring for their diabetes. Every year, organizers have been able to consistently raise about $50,000 for the cause. That money stays local.

"This disease could kill these kids. They could go to bed one night, and mom could wake them up in the morning, and they're not there anymore," said Jen Buchner, Organizer of the Thunder Ride. "So, I'm getting goosebumps talking about it, because it's out there and it's coming more and more and more. These families need so much help."

The ride covered over 100 miles of Southwestern Wisconsin. Buchner said the event continues to grow each year.