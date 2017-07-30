Ex-Wisconsin military who are transgender worry about ban

President Donald Trump's decision to reinstate a ban on transgender service members has left some Wisconsin military personnel who transitioned feeling disappointed and even fearful of what may come next.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Trump said the decision was made to prevent disruption and cut back on medical costs.

A study last year by RAND Corp. found that transgender military personnel have little to no impact on military readiness or medical costs.

Sheri Swokowski of DeForest served in the Wisconsin National Guard for nearly 25 years. She waited until after she retired from the military to make her gender transition.

She's since gotten a job as a civilian senior analyst at the Pentagon. Swokowski says if the civilian side can work with transgender individuals, the military should be able to do the same.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.